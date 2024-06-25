Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December (BATS:UDEC – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 565,820 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,457 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 20.96% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December worth $18,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthShield Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 1,302 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 146,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

BATS:UDEC traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.22. 1,651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $91.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.98 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.69 and its 200 day moving average is $33.01.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (UDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

