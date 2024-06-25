Brookstone Capital Management Has $23.55 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 10.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 204,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,851 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $23,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000.

ESGU traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $119.38. The stock had a trading volume of 525,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,114. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $111.23. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52 week low of $89.69 and a 52 week high of $120.21.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

