Brookstone Capital Management Has $32.26 Million Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,578,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,788 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.86% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $32,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 335,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,747,000 after acquiring an additional 70,193 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 33.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,175,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,643,000 after acquiring an additional 297,816 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 40.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 135,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 39,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,128,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,701,000 after purchasing an additional 153,323 shares during the period.

BSCP remained flat at $20.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 662,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,334. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.44. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $20.06 and a 52-week high of $20.53.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.0692 per share. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

