Brookstone Capital Management Has $59.22 Million Stock Position in Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMU)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMU – Free Report) by 4.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,341,542 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 107,632 shares during the period. Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Brookstone Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF were worth $59,218,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

BAMU traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.29. 2,264 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,428. Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $25.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.26.

Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.2495 dividend. This is an increase from Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st.

About Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF

The Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BAMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US Treasurys and investment grade corporate bonds with maturities between 0-2 years. BAMU was launched on Sep 27, 2023 and is issued by Brookstone.

