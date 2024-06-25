Brookstone Capital Management Invests $27.73 Million in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL)

Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 262,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,729,000.

Separately, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $111,143,000.

Get Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF alerts:

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSEARCA TBLL traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.41. 90,761 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 141,390. Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $105.20 and a 1-year high of $106.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.57.

Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (TBLL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE US Treasury Short Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury. Remaining maturity must be between 1-12 months. TBLL was launched on Jan 12, 2017 and is issued by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TBLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:TBLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Short Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.