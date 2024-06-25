Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 94,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,673 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $17,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benin Management CORP purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth approximately $210,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $842,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.3% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,113,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58,818 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,616,000 after acquiring an additional 5,860 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter worth about $409,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on AMD. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $174.00 to $162.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total transaction of $2,574,828.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,757,319.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMD remained flat at $160.25 during midday trading on Tuesday. 40,897,862 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,715,391. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $158.65 and its 200-day moving average is $164.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 235.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.