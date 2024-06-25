Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR) Shares Down 4% Following Analyst Downgrade

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 4% during trading on Tuesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $215.00 to $175.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Builders FirstSource traded as low as $136.35 and last traded at $136.59. 384,302 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 75% from the average session volume of 1,535,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $142.22.

A number of other research firms have also commented on BLDR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $226.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Zelman & Associates reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Builders FirstSource from $195.00 to $183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.47.

In related news, insider Michael Hiller sold 4,875 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $776,343.75. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,794,380.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul M. Mccrobie sold 9,118 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.11, for a total transaction of $1,551,062.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,667 shares in the company, valued at $3,855,883.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tactive Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Tactive Advisors LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,377,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,794,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 110.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 762.2% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,632,000 after purchasing an additional 45,069 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 174.7% in the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 48,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,178,000 after purchasing an additional 31,039 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $166.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $176.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $16.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.95, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.08.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.23. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 38.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.96 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 12.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

