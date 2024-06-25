Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.89.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Bumble from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Bumble in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bumble from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Bumble from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Bumble in a report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BMBL opened at $10.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 59.24 and a beta of 1.73. Bumble has a 52-week low of $9.83 and a 52-week high of $21.06.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.41 million. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. Bumble’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $331,232.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 7.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Bumble by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 19,996 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Bumble by 1.1% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 211,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Bumble by 1.0% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 166,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $753,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bumble by 67.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 53,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 21,582 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

