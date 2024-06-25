Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Stake Boosted by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Cameco by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 120,340 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,041,000 after acquiring an additional 18,273 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cameco by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 75,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cameco in the first quarter worth approximately $11,053,000. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cameco in the first quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire grew its stake in Cameco by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 39,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after acquiring an additional 7,076 shares in the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Cameco from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com cut Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.50.

NYSE:CCJ traded down $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $50.05. 2,439,727 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,545,717. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cameco Co. has a 52 week low of $29.17 and a 52 week high of $56.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.90.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Cameco had a return on equity of 4.60% and a net margin of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $470.29 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

