Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CAMT. Barclays raised their target price on Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Camtek from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Capmk cut Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Camtek from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.

Get Camtek alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Camtek

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Camtek Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Camtek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,716,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Camtek by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 691,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,950,000 after purchasing an additional 13,094 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in Camtek by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 10,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Camtek by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Camtek in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,026,000. 41.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CAMT opened at $111.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.66. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.93.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Camtek had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $97.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.75 million. Research analysts predict that Camtek will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

About Camtek

(Get Free Report

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.