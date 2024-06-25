Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $103.63.
A number of research firms have recently commented on CAMT. Barclays raised their target price on Camtek from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. B. Riley raised their target price on Camtek from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on Camtek from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Northland Capmk cut Camtek from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Camtek from $106.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 7th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Camtek
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Camtek Price Performance
Shares of CAMT opened at $111.22 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.66. Camtek has a fifty-two week low of $31.49 and a fifty-two week high of $122.93.
Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.07. Camtek had a return on equity of 20.94% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $97.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.75 million. Research analysts predict that Camtek will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.
About Camtek
Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Camtek
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- The Top 3 Sectors Poised For Growth This Summer
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- U.S. Steel Stock: Betting on EPS Cut and Merger Uncertainty?
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- GitLab Stock: Pioneering the AI-Powered DevSecOps Platform
Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.