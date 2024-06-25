Canaccord Genuity Group Reaffirms Hold Rating for Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR)

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their hold rating on shares of Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $1.43 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $2.00.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SHCR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sharecare from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 15th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Sharecare from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, April 1st.

Sharecare stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.80 and its 200 day moving average is $0.91. Sharecare has a 12-month low of $0.48 and a 12-month high of $1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $496.50 million, a PE ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 0.33.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.04). Sharecare had a negative return on equity of 19.78% and a negative net margin of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $90.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sharecare will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Sharecare by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,151,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,163,000 after buying an additional 189,029 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in Sharecare by 127.4% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 9,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,126,000 after buying an additional 5,201,296 shares during the period. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC grew its position in Sharecare by 1,307,971.1% during the third quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,177,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,177,174 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Sharecare during the third quarter valued at about $865,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Sharecare by 7.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 667,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 47,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital healthcare platform company. Its Sharecare platform connects people, patients, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities that optimize individual and population-wide well-being. The company offers enterprise solutions based on a software-as-a-service model that allows enterprise clients to message, motivate, and manage their populations, as well as measure their population progress; a suite of data and information-driven solutions; and life sciences solutions, which provides members with personalized information, programs, and resources to improve their health and well-being.

