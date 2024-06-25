Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Bought by Triad Investment Management

Triad Investment Management raised its position in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,981 shares during the period. Cannae makes up approximately 5.4% of Triad Investment Management’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Triad Investment Management owned 0.28% of Cannae worth $4,467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNNE. Newtyn Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 42.7% during the third quarter. Newtyn Management LLC now owns 2,868,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,467,000 after buying an additional 857,748 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter worth $8,324,000. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the fourth quarter worth $7,081,000. Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 38,345.3% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 276,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 276,086 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the first quarter worth $3,012,000. 88.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $1,041,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,367 shares in the company, valued at $7,377,920.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cannae news, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $588,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,367 shares in the company, valued at $5,385,824.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard N. Massey sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $1,041,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 354,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,377,920.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 128,802 shares of company stock worth $2,603,112. Company insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Cannae Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:CNNE traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 127,025 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,866. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.93 and a 1 year high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.22.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.94). Cannae had a negative net margin of 74.62% and a negative return on equity of 16.50%. The business had revenue of $110.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.23 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Cannae’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cannae Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -8.82%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Cannae from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

