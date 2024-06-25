Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $128.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

SRPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $166.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Sarepta Therapeutics from $185.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set an overweight rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $184.83.

NASDAQ:SRPT opened at $163.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,489.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 3.44. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.71. Sarepta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $55.25 and a 1 year high of $173.25.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.84. The company had revenue of $413.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.52 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 1.20%. Sarepta Therapeutics’s revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.44) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Dallan Murray sold 3,635 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $508,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,537,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 7.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $7,299,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 0.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,572,944 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,039,212,000 after purchasing an additional 41,465 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sarepta Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $777,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 49,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,777,000 after purchasing an additional 27,549 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,714,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

