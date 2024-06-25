Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Buys 8,747 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,747 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 4.7% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $22,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,486 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after purchasing an additional 12,055 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 37.4% during the third quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 108,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,941,000 after buying an additional 22,309 shares during the period. Cadence Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank now owns 13,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,624,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 46.4% during the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 21,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 6,775 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $2.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.51. 75,122 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,319. The firm has a market cap of $95.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $341.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $327.55. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $256.01 and a 1-year high of $368.90.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

