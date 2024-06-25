Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Free Report) by 35.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its position in AGCO by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its position in AGCO by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 5,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in AGCO by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,958 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in AGCO by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AGCO by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of AGCO from $145.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $142.00 to $137.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of AGCO from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.83.

AGCO traded down $2.70 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.18. 76,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 731,904. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.91 and its 200 day moving average is $114.97. AGCO Co. has a 52 week low of $98.94 and a 52 week high of $140.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.32.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.03. AGCO had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 24.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 12.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. AGCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

