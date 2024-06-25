Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $340,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 228.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,648 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,926 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Walmart by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 18,457 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,952,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.3% during the third quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,769 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,882,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. W Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.1% during the third quarter. W Advisors LLC now owns 5,054 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 4.0% during the third quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 2,586 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in Walmart by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 662,918 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $106,020,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on WMT shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Walmart from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Walmart from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, HSBC increased their price objective on Walmart from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.97.

Walmart Trading Down 2.4 %

Walmart stock traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,736,393 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,022,004. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $541.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $69.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The retailer reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $161.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.57 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.57% and a net margin of 2.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total transaction of $177,240.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 521,613 shares in the company, valued at $30,816,896.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 1,244,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total value of $82,910,840.61. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 633,518,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,211,325,061.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,493,971 shares of company stock worth $950,549,592. Insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

