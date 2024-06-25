Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $5.34 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 437.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,266 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 1.1% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $5,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 105.8% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of VNQ traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $84.14. 238,310 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,389,451. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.30 and a 200-day moving average of $84.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.12 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $70.61 and a 1-year high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

