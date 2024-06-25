Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Has $618,000 Position in JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF (BATS:JMUB – Free Report) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,178 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Municipal ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 170.8% during the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 132,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,731,000 after acquiring an additional 83,676 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 133.6% in the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after acquiring an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Ferguson Shapiro LLC now owns 12,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 27.5% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 87,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,465,000 after acquiring an additional 18,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Municipal ETF by 40.9% in the first quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 13,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BATS JMUB traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.55. The company had a trading volume of 75,738 shares. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.22 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $50.29 and its 200 day moving average is $50.57.

JPMorgan Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

About JPMorgan Municipal ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.1497 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is an increase from JPMorgan Municipal ETF’s previous dividend of $0.14.

The JPMorgan Municipal ETF (JMUB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of various US municipal securities. JMUB was launched on Oct 29, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

