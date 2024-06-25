Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,305 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $731,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $645,346,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $334,632,000. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Expedia Group by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 1,796,068 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $272,625,000 after purchasing an additional 13,792 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Expedia Group by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,557,816 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $160,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,518 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,439,626 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $218,521,000 after acquiring an additional 59,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXPE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. HSBC cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $166.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Expedia Group from $158.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Expedia Group news, Director Craig A. Jacobson sold 6,722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.71, for a total value of $757,636.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,676,600.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 544 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.38, for a total value of $61,678.72. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,268,382.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Expedia Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE traded up $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.79. 206,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,514,016. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $92.48 and a 12-month high of $160.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $120.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.80.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.57. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 41.63% and a net margin of 6.18%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.