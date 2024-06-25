Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Purchases 19,710 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSTFree Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,635 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,710 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 2.9% of Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $14,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $50.46. 536,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,787,139. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 52 week low of $49.93 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.35.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

