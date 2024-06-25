Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 24.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,951 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VO. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $300,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 99.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $408,000. Finally, PGIM Custom Harvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $244.54. The stock had a trading volume of 56,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 585,436. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $194.79 and a twelve month high of $250.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.23 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

