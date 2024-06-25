Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,853 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 25.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,853 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,352,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,699,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,406,784,000 after buying an additional 583,028 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,453,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,757,000 after buying an additional 116,492 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,423,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,270,000 after buying an additional 119,948 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,230,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,506,000 after buying an additional 226,171 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 5,545,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $829,017,000 after purchasing an additional 26,485 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

VTV traded down $0.82 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $162.13. 231,314 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,169,226. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.91. The firm has a market cap of $115.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $131.42 and a 1 year high of $163.81.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

