Cardano Price Hits $0.39 on Major Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. Cardano has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion and approximately $259.11 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cardano has traded 1.1% higher against the dollar. One Cardano coin can now be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000632 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,403.34 or 0.05489093 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.49 or 0.00041113 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00008771 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.52 or 0.00015353 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00013370 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00011173 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00002590 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

About Cardano

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 36,994,116,265 coins and its circulating supply is 35,743,455,233 coins. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cardano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

