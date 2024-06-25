Cathal G. Phelan Sells 212 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Stock

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) insider Cathal G. Phelan sold 212 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.52, for a total transaction of $31,274.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,010.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Impinj Stock Up 1.7 %
Shares of PI stock traded up $2.51 on Tuesday, hitting $150.96. The stock had a trading volume of 290,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 435,893. Impinj, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.39 and a 12-month high of $175.41. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -431.31 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $154.24 and a 200 day moving average of $121.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a current ratio of 9.42 and a quick ratio of 6.87.
Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.14. Impinj had a negative net margin of 1.90% and a negative return on equity of 60.13%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.57 million. As a group, analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.
Several research firms have recently weighed in on PI. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Impinj from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Impinj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Impinj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price (up previously from $130.00) on shares of Impinj in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.10.
Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform wirelessly connects items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.
