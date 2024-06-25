Central Valley Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,090 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,090 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,000. Diamondback Energy comprises about 0.9% of Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Founders Capital Management boosted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 404.0% in the first quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $212.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $201.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $209.35.

Diamondback Energy Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ FANG traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $198.46. 225,117 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,638,475. The business’s 50-day moving average is $196.99 and its 200-day moving average is $180.33. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.69 and a twelve month high of $211.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.90.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.29 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 36.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 19.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diamondback Energy

In other Diamondback Energy news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at $89,322,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Jere W. Thompson III sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $179,910.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,516,241.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $6,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 446,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,322,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,900 shares of company stock worth $7,362,750 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, develops, explores, and exploits unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

Featured Stories

