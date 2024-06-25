Central Valley Advisors LLC Has $1.33 Million Position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Central Valley Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EW. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 26.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 20,181 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after buying an additional 4,201 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,111,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $215,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,637 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 302,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Bernard J. Zovighian purchased 580 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.74 per share, for a total transaction of $49,729.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 3,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,198.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.89, for a total value of $688,426.95. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,931.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 127,104 shares of company stock valued at $11,267,464 in the last 90 days. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of EW traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $89.90. The stock had a trading volume of 504,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,392,240. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.80. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a twelve month low of $60.57 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The firm has a market cap of $54.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 22.86% and a net margin of 23.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.06.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of aortic heart valves under the Edwards SAPIEN family of valves system; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases under the PASCAL PRECISION and Cardioband names.

