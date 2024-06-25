Central Valley Advisors LLC Has $442,000 Stock Position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Central Valley Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Central Valley Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HACK. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,138,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,151,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,440,000. Florin Court Capital LLP grew its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 89.9% during the 4th quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 49,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,018,000 after acquiring an additional 23,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $691,000.

Shares of HACK traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $62.91. 23,151 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,518. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $48.70 and a 52 week high of $67.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.39.

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

