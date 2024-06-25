Central Valley Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Central Valley Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $723,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 260,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,570,000 after buying an additional 26,607 shares during the period. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 511,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,460,000 after buying an additional 46,231 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 19,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000.

Get iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF stock traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.80. 12,745 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 93,888. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.55. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.04 and a fifty-two week high of $68.70.

About iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.