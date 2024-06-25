Centrifuge (CFG) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $30.95 Million

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on June 25th. One Centrifuge coin can now be bought for about $0.52 or 0.00000835 BTC on exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $30.95 million and approximately $1.69 million worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded up 22.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000018 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Centrifuge’s total supply is 548,371,383 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. The official website for Centrifuge is centrifuge.io. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge.

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 548,346,881 with 494,731,393 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.49066969 USD and is up 4.39 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 28 active market(s) with $1,916,445.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

