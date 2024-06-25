Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP) Announces Final Dividend of $0.04

Centuria Industrial REIT (ASX:CIP – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Tuesday, June 11th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 6th will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, August 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th.
Centuria Industrial REIT Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.65.
About Centuria Industrial REIT
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Centuria Industrial REIT
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Tesla Stock: The Pay Package Battle and Its Impact on Investors
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Call Option Interest Soars in These 3 Stocks
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- Top 3 Dividend Stocks Trading Close to 52-Week Low Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Centuria Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuria Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.