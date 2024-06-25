CFM Wealth Partners LLC Sells 276 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 38.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 434 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 276 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coatue Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter worth about $322,859,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,604,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 39,287.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 499,438 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,883,000 after purchasing an additional 498,170 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 497,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,924,000 after purchasing an additional 199,060 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 505.0% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 205,367 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $77,791,000 after purchasing an additional 171,422 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $430.00 target price (up from $420.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $479.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $405.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $555.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $525.66.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total transaction of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,844,366.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.30, for a total value of $395,073.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,073,473. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Russell J. Weiner sold 11,780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $526.37, for a total value of $6,200,638.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 32,001 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,366.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,633 shares of company stock worth $6,649,181. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock traded down $5.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $527.86. 332,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 545,159. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $512.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $463.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.85. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a one year low of $313.87 and a one year high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 16 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

See Also

