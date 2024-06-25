CFM Wealth Partners LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

CFM Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,345 shares during the quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

HDV traded down $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.08. 298,848 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,221. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.33. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $93.46 and a 1 year high of $111.72.

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

