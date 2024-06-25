CGN Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 449 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF were worth $1,775,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF by 194.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 910 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $45.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 775,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,523,834. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.97 and a 200 day moving average of $45.38. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $42.06 and a 1-year high of $46.59.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VMBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.