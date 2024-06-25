CGN Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1,735.3% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 370.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VT traded up $0.12 on Monday, hitting $112.55. 951,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,753,242. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.19. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $88.74 and a twelve month high of $113.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

