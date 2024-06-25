CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 1,402 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 18,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 20,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 43,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the period.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF stock remained flat at $48.12 during trading on Monday. 580,065 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,443,920. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $47.65 and a 52 week high of $48.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.15.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.