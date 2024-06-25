CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 460 Shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP)

CGN Advisors LLC raised its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 460 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC raised its stake in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 25,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 122,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 35,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 790 shares during the period.

Dimensional US High Profitability ETF Stock Performance

DUHP stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.15. 750,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 814,144. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52 week low of $24.69 and a 52 week high of $32.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 0.92.

About Dimensional US High Profitability ETF

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

