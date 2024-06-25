CGN Advisors LLC Purchases 855 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 39.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWM. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,634,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,470,187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,063,767 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,584,687 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,723,033,000 after purchasing an additional 3,921,131 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,332,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,471,701,000 after purchasing an additional 225,483 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,707.4% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,469,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $897,019,000 after purchasing an additional 4,447,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,331.4% during the 4th quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,899,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $782,581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626,670 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $201.19. The stock had a trading volume of 22,266,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,038,238. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $201.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.47. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.