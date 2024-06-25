CGN Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,560 shares during the period. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,191,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,948,000 after buying an additional 178,690 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,498,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,165,000 after acquiring an additional 506,040 shares during the last quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Wharton Business Group LLC now owns 1,998,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,549,000 after acquiring an additional 393,031 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 989,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,539,000 after purchasing an additional 32,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 43.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 697,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,475,000 after purchasing an additional 212,371 shares during the period.

Shares of BATS EFAV traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $69.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 249,823 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.76. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

