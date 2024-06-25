CGN Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

CGN Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,619 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 87.5% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,746,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $861,217,000 after buying an additional 4,547,415 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 601.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,364,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $385,673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,742,702 shares in the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 3,654,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,912,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,887,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $166,746,000 after acquiring an additional 705,607 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $84.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,834,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,424,040. The stock has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.43.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

