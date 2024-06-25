CGN Advisors LLC Sells 943 Shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

CGN Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,306 shares of the company’s stock after selling 943 shares during the quarter. CGN Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF were worth $334,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,873 shares during the last quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the third quarter valued at $227,000. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $351,000. Motive Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF by 100.9% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after purchasing an additional 13,437 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GBIL stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $99.99. 256,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 666,269. Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF has a fifty-two week low of $99.64 and a fifty-two week high of $100.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.93.

Goldman Sachs TreasuryAccess 0-1 Year ETF Profile

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

