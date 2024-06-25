Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $283,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,045,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,009,585.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Paycom Software Stock Performance

Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $3.46 on Tuesday, hitting $141.54. 720,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,922. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.12 and a 1 year high of $374.04.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.27%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.81.

Get Our Latest Report on PAYC

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

About Paycom Software

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.