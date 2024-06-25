Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $283,686.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,045,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,009,585.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of Paycom Software stock traded down $3.46 on Tuesday, hitting $141.54. 720,776 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 866,922. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.17. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1 year low of $140.12 and a 1 year high of $374.04.
Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $495.89 million. On average, analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $237.81.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYC. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,059 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC lifted its stake in Paycom Software by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 877 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.
Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.
