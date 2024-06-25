Charles Schwab Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 16.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,048 shares during the period. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.3% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.08% of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF worth $13,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 755.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 16,760,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,763,000 after buying an additional 14,800,032 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 74,637,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,525,876,000 after buying an additional 841,822 shares during the last quarter. Steele Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,279,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 153.8% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,192,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,341,000 after buying an additional 722,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 31.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,444,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,247,000 after buying an additional 584,906 shares during the last quarter.

SCHA stock traded down $0.22 on Tuesday, hitting $47.10. 70,921 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,665. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $49.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

