Charles Schwab Trust Co Has $798,000 Stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Charles Schwab Trust Co cut its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,400 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,886,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,802 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,507,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,781,000 after purchasing an additional 873,269 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 5,895.1% in the 4th quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 741,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,643,000 after purchasing an additional 729,406 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 79.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 831,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,150,000 after buying an additional 367,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 21,097,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,094,328,000 after buying an additional 362,140 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.69. 629,009 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,318,448. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $60.59. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.84 and its 200-day moving average is $57.34.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.