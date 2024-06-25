Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 29,764 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 21.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,764 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up 0.8% of Charles Schwab Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Charles Schwab Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $8,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.88. The stock had a trading volume of 674,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,293,895. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.50. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.74.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.