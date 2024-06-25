Charles Schwab Trust Co Sells 7,395 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Charles Schwab Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 75,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,395 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co owned 0.13% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF worth $2,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PRFZ. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 7,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 31,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after buying an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 14,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF alerts:

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

PRFZ traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.60. The company had a trading volume of 15,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,363. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.59. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $30.29 and a 1 year high of $39.82.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a $0.1563 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.