Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC) Plans Final Dividend of $0.23

Charter Hall Group (ASX:CHC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, June 18th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share on Thursday, August 29th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 26th. This is a positive change from Charter Hall Group’s previous final dividend of $0.21.
Charter Hall Group Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.10.
Charter Hall Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Charter Hall Group
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Tesla Stock: The Pay Package Battle and Its Impact on Investors
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Call Option Interest Soars in These 3 Stocks
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- Top 3 Dividend Stocks Trading Close to 52-Week Low Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Charter Hall Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Hall Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.