Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) Reaches New 52-Week High at $40.00

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.00 and last traded at $39.82, with a volume of 242000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.21.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CHEF. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $874.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.25 million. Chefs’ Warehouse had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 0.98%. The company’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new position in Chefs’ Warehouse in the 4th quarter worth $6,715,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,307,000 after buying an additional 25,920 shares in the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 138.5% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 794,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,383,000 after buying an additional 461,455 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,011,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,763,000 after buying an additional 60,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its stake in Chefs’ Warehouse by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 86,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 24,580 shares in the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and center-of-the-plate products in the United States, the Middle East, and Canada. The company's product portfolio includes specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products; and center-of-the-plate products consisting of custom cut beef, seafood, and hormone-free poultry, as well as broadline food products comprising cooking oils, butter, eggs, milk, and flour.

