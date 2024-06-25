Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,716 VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Theory Financial LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 20.4% during the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 122,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 20,837 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 69,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,688 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 67,136 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 2,133 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,675,000. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA GDX traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $33.84. The company had a trading volume of 11,272,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,955,219. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $25.62 and a 1-year high of $37.47. The company has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a PE ratio of 28.03 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.50 and a 200-day moving average of $31.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

