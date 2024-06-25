Chemistry Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lifetime Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCUT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,441 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 489.3% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Heron Bay Capital Management acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the 4th quarter worth $69,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lifetime Brands during the 4th quarter worth $180,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.62% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on LCUT shares. TheStreet raised Lifetime Brands from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Lifetime Brands from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th.

Lifetime Brands stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.07. 89,109 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,521. Lifetime Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.86 and a 52 week high of $11.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.62. The firm has a market cap of $178.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.09.

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.06). Lifetime Brands had a positive return on equity of 4.63% and a negative net margin of 0.86%. The business had revenue of $142.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lifetime Brands, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 1st. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.96%.

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

