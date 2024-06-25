Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by Riverview Trust Co

Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the quarter. Riverview Trust Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $320,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 132,792 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,947,000 after purchasing an additional 27,548 shares during the period. Morton Capital Management LLC CA boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Morton Capital Management LLC CA now owns 3,269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Wealth Management Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 13,242 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,089,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,424 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares during the period. Finally, Strong Tower Advisory Services boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 8,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $157.79. 2,201,985 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,041,234. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $159.28 and its 200-day moving average is $154.41. The stock has a market cap of $290.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $139.62 and a 1-year high of $171.70.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.98%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total value of $833,523.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares in the company, valued at $416,761.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock worth $3,176,223 over the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Chevron from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chevron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.